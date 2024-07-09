Scottish Open is the final stop before the last men's major. LPGA and Champions have a 4th major

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Davis Thompson won the John Deere Classic and Ewen Ferguson won the BMW International Open.

Notes: This is the first of two tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the European tour. ... Rory McIlroy won last year for his first victory in Scotland. He has won in eight countries. ... The leading two players not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open next week at Royal Troon. ... Davis Thompson became the 24th first-time PGA Tour winner at the John Deere Classic. No other tournament has produced more first-time winners dating to 1970. ... Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are the only eligible players from the top 10 in the world who are not playing the Scottish Open. ... Tom Kim finished third at the Scottish Open two years ago on a sponsor exemption, key to him getting a PGA Tour card and winning a month later. ... Padraig Harrington is among seven former British Open champions playing. ... Laurie Canter is in the field after starting the year on LIV Golf.

Next week: British Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC. Yardage: 6,523. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1.2 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10:30 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Celine Boutier.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin won the Dow Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth of five majors on the LPGA schedule. The Evian was a regular tournament on the LPGA starting in 2000 until it was designated a major in 2013. ... Nelly Korda has missed the cut in three straight tournaments, two of them majors, for the first time in her career. ... Celine Boutier last year became the third French player to win an LPGA major, joining Patricia Meunier-LeBouc in the 2002 Kraft Nabisco and Catherine LaCoste in the 1967 U.S. Women's Open as an amateur. ... Angela Stanford in 2018 is the last American to win the Evian Championship. ... Seven different players have won the last seven LPGA majors. ... Only four Europeans have won LPGA majors in the last 10 years. ... The LPGA returns to North America after the Evian for three tournaments before returning for the Olympics in Paris, the Women's Scottish Open and the Women's British Open.

Next week: Dana Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

KAULIG COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,248. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $525,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stephen Ames.

Last tournament: Richard Bland won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: This is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. ... Firestone was the site of the original World Series of Golf, which later became a World Golf Championships event that Tiger Woods won eight times. ... Richard Bland of LIV Golf has won the last two senior majors, the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open. He would not have been eligible for the Kaulig Companies Championship because he plays for LIV. Bland will be in Spain this week for a LIV event. ... Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink are skipping this major to play in the Scottish Open. Cink won at Firestone in 2004. ... Steve Stricker has yet to win this year. He won six times, including three majors, a year ago. ... The winner gets into The Players Championship next year. ... Past winners at Firestone who are in the field include Vijay Singh, David Duval, Darren Clarke and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 26-28.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

PGA Tour and European Tour

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Course: Keene Trace GC (Champions). Yardage: 7,328. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Vincent Normann.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Davis Thompson won the John Deere Classic and Ewen Ferguson won the BMW International Open.

Notes: This is the third year the tournament has been co-sanctioned by the European tour. ... Luke Clanton is in the field from his runner-up finish in the John Deere Classic. The Florida State sophomore is the first amateur since Billy Joe Patton in 1958 to finish in the top 10 in consecutive PGA Tour-sanctioned starts. Patton was low amateur in the Masters and the U.S. Open. ... Clanton would have earned just over $804,000 from his last two tournaments if he was a pro. ... The field includes Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Camilo Villegas. ... European tour members in the field include Edoardo Molinari and David Micheluzzi, who finished third last week in Germany at the BMW International Open. ... The tournament has a new title sponsor this year. ... The event dates to 2015. ... The late Grayson Murray won his first PGA Tour title at what then was called the Barbasol Championship.

Next week: Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,010. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (The CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (The CW App) and 1-6 p.m. (CW Network-tape delay).

Defending champion: Talor Gooch.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Nashville.

Notes: This is the first of two LIV Golf events sandwiched around the British Open. LIV Golf UK will be the week after Royal Troon. ... LIV has 16 players who are in the British Open, four of whom qualified — Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield and Abraham Ancer. ... Valderrama was the site of the 1997 Ryder Cup won by Europe, and it hosted two World Golf Championships event won by Tiger Woods (1999) and Mike Weir (2000). ... Richard Bland is playing is first LIV event since capturing his second straight senior major. ... Jon Rahm plays his first LIV event on home soil. He has yet to win on LIV Golf, and he has not won anywhere since the 2023 Masters. ... Joaquin Niemann is leading the individual points race. He is the only player to win twice on LIV Golf this year. ... Harold Varner III and Pat Perez are among those who have yet to register a top 10 this year. ... Perez played an Asian Tour event last week.

Next tournament: LIV Golf United Kingdom on July 26-28.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

THE ASCENDANT

Site: Berthoud, Colorado.

Course: TPC Colorado. Yardage: 8,029. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Nicholas Lindheim.

Points leader: Steven Fisk.

Last tournament: Max McGreevy won the Memorial Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

NBC Sports: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Defending champion: Stephen Curry. Television: Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Online: https://americancenturychampionship.com/

Epson Tour: Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship, Great River GC, Milford, Connecticut. Defending champion: Jenny Bae. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup, The North Country GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Jbe Kruger. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

PGA Tour Americas: Explore NB Open, Mactaquac GC, Mactaquac, New Brunswick. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Korea LPGA: High1 Resort Ladies Open, High 1 CC, Jeongseon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jinseon Han. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf