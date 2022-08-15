Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians

Carpenter followed with his first homer in the majors, giving him 31 on the season between Detroit, Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie. He went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

“The home run definitely loosened me up a little bit,” Carpenter said. “It was key. The celebration in the clubhouse afterward got a little crazy, but it was worth it because we got the win.”

Tucker Barnhart and Victor Reyes each had three hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who totaled 15 hits against five pitchers.

Detroit starter Bryan Garcia (1-0) surrendered three runs in six innings, including homers to Giménez and Luke Maile. Gregory Soto allowed one run in the ninth but picked up his 21st save.

“The first homer to Giménez was not a pitch I feel very bad about,” Garcia said. “It was a changeup down and he went and got it.”

Right-hander Xzavion Curry became the 14th player to make his big league debut for the Guardians in 2022. The Georgia Tech product lasted five innings and allowed three runs.

“Honestly, I learned that I can compete, like I belong here,” Curry said. “Obviously, I’ve got to work out little minor things with pitching, but it’s still the same game.”

In the opener, Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs in the seventh, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. Tigers reliever Will Vest (3-3) was charged with two runs and the loss.

“I just tried to stay focused and get a good pitch to hit,” Giménez said. “I recognized the slider soon enough.”

James Karinchak (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save. Cleveland did not allow a hit after the third.

“Everybody pitched good and it was a good day to pitch,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “There were some balls hit on both sides that were pretty good, but didn’t leave the ballpark because of the wind.”

Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 batters over six innings, allowing one run in his second start since returning from a sprained right wrist.

“If the starters keep the game close, there is no thought about not winning the game,” Civale said. “And it’s been like that for a while.”

Drew Hutchison worked 5 1/3 innings for Detroit, giving up one run and seven hits. The right-hander threw 101 pitches, his most since Aug. 29, 2015.

The doubleheader was caused by the postponement of a July 17 game because of rain.

The Guardians have played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders, their most in a season since 1985. Detroit has the second-most twinbills with eight.

WINNING WAYS

Guardians hitters have the fewest strikeouts in the majors and rank third in stolen bases but are in the bottom half of the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch praised their unusual, but effective offensive makeup.

“Cleveland is an elite contact team with speed, which is what makes them dangerous,” Hinch said. “It’s their one-through-nine presence, as opposed to first-to-third plays. They have more singles than most teams, so you know they’re going to use their speed.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (bilateral Achilles strain) will play back-to-back games for Triple-A Toledo and could be activated this weekend. Meadows, who has been on the injured list since June 17, batted .188 in his first four games with the Mud Hens.

Guardians: 1B Josh Naylor (right ankle strain) exited the second game after fielding a sharp grounder in the third inning. It is the same ankle that he fractured, dislocated and tore ligaments in a horrific outfield collision at Minnesota on June 27, 2021.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA) won his major league debut over Cleveland on July 4. Hill has faced the Guardians twice in his seven starts, going 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 ERA) is tied for third in the AL in losses and on an 11-start winless streak. Plesac is 0-6 with a 3.94 ERA since beating Baltimore on June 5.

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his three-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, next to catcher Eric Haase during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop tries to control the ball as Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw steals second base during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro grounds out against the Cleveland Guardians, driving in a run during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Victor Reyes makes a running catch for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw scores on a single by Jose Ramirez off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario throws out Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario at first base during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Luke Maile watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez commits a fielding error that allowed Detroit Tigers designated hitter Javier Baez to reach first during the seventh inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.