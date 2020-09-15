School: Teens from big party must admit it or risk expulsion

The president of Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls said the party involving at least 100 students jeopardized the whole school community's health and safety because of the risks of spreading the coronavirus. Photos and videos showed students not wearing masks and not social distancing, President Karl Ertle said.

Adults were there, and the parents had contacted the school in advance to understand existing restrictions for student gatherings, but the event apparently got out of hand, Ertle said.