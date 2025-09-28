Schondelmyer throws for 333 yards, 5 TDs as Dayton opens Pioneer with 48-14 win over Stetson

Schondelmyer found Donovan Weatherly for a 50-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game and then had TD connections of 54- and 21-yards with Mussari to lead 21-7 after the first quarter.

Gavin Lochow and Dominic Vrbancic had 7-yard touchdown catches to make it 35-7. On the last play off the half, as the Hatter were trying to get back in the game, Firenze intercepted Kael Alexander at the goal line and raced untouched down the sidelines for a 42-14 lead.

Alexander was 15 of 29 for 190 yards with two picks and two touchdown passes to Dylan Redmon for Stetson (1-4). Redmon had a 27-yard score on the first possession to tie the game at 7 and an 11-yard TD late in the second quarter that made it 35-14.

