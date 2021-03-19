Schneider, O'Brien spark Wisconsin women in Frozen Four

With six minutes to play in the second period, Gabby Rosenthal put Ohio State (13-7) on the board with her fifth goal. Sara Saekkinen's second goal with 12:05 left in the third period made it 3-2.

That that would be it as Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair matched her season high with 37 assists.

Wisconsin defeated Providence 3-0 in the quarterfinals, its fifth straight quarterfinal shutout, to make its record seventh straight Frozen Four, breaking its tie with Minnesota. A championship would tie the Golden Gophers' record of six.

The teams were meeting for the sixth time this season and 100th time in their history. They split during the regular season before Wisconsin won the WCHA league tournament 3-2 in overtime 10 days ago. Five games were decided by one goal with the Badgers also posting a 5-0 win.