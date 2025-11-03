Schaefer stars as the Islanders score 2 late goals to edge Blue Jackets 3-2

Miles Wood and defenseman Denton Mateychuk scored for Columbus, which beat St. Louis 3-2 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves.

Schaefer tied it at 2 with his second goal of the game with 1:07 to go. Holmstrom tapped a loose puck past Merzlikins with 38 seconds left for his fourth of the season.

Merzlikins slammed his stick over the crossbar in frustration after Holmstrom's goal.

Mateychuk backhanded the puck past Rittich at 12:10 of the third for his third goal, lifting the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 lead. Kirill Marchenko and Sean Monahan assisted.

Schafer opened the scoring 5:53 into the first, rifling a shot past Merzlikins on the power play. The 18-year-old Schaefer has 10 points in 12 games since the Islanders made him the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft.

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri assisted. Horvat leads the Islanders with 13 points, including seven goals.

Columbus tied it at 1 on Wood's fourth goal at 15:19 of the second.

The Islanders were coming off 3-1 win at Washington on Friday night, finishing a 1-2-1 road trip.

Columbus has won six of eight since a 1-3-0 start.

Up next

Islanders: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday to continue five-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL