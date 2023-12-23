Scalia makes eight 3s, scores 32 points and No. 16 Indiana women roll past Bowling Green 84-35

Amy Velasco scored 14 points, the only Falcon to reach double figures. Bowling Green shot just 23% and missed all 11 of its 3-point tries.

Just over a minute into the game, Lexi Fleming, who came in averaging 16.7 points per game for the Falcons (6-4), went down with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

The Hoosiers (10-1) led 20-6 after one quarter, scoring 15 points in the final four minutes of the period when they made their final five shots after missing seven straight.

Scalia scored Indiana's first nine points on a trio of 3s in the second quarter and the Hoosiers led at halftime 39-19.

Scalia added two more 3s in the third quarter and three in the fourth. The Hoosiers led by as many as 49 in the final quarter.

Indiana shot 55% and made a season-high 14 of 25 3-point attempts while scoring 20 points off 17 turnovers.

Bowling Green’s 35 points were the fewest the Falcons have scored and the least the Hoosiers have given up this season. Indiana held the Falcons to six points in each of the first and third quarters.

Indiana returns to Big Ten Conference play when it plays host to Illinois on Dec. 31. Bowling Green waits until Jan. 3 to open Mid-American Conference play at Central Michigan.

