Savard's goal in 3rd lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets 3-1

Xhekaj tied it 1:30 later when his shot from the blue line got past a screened Korpisalo.

“I pick my spot and the puck went in,” Xhekaj said. “It felt good.”

Savard made it 2-1 at 3:35 by burying a feed from Kirby Dach off the rush for his first goal of the season.

“They got two good bounces — one ran up their stick, one went off a skate,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “We got on our heels a bit. It was a pretty solid game all the way through. It’s too bad, because we’re playing a heck of a game. We weren’t giving up much at all. We had some good looks ourselves.”

Monahan added an empty-netter at 18:07.

STREAKING

Cole Caufield extended his point streak to three games with the secondary assist on Savard’s goal. He has five points in his last four games. ... Monahan's goal extended his point streak to three games.

INJURY UPDATE

Columbus’ Ygor Chinakhov did not play and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

LONG TIME COMING

The victory was Montreal’s first over Columbus since a 3-2 shootout win Nov. 12, 2019, at the Bell Center. It broke a five-game Blue Jackets win streak over the Canadiens.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Play at Chicago on Friday.

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Islanders on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete