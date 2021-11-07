journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6

Garrettsville Garfield 44, Bellaire 14

Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0

Region 18=

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Tontogany Otsego 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Region 19=

Ironton 17, Portsmouth 6

Region 20=

Cin. Taft 21, Spring. Shawnee 7

Versailles 34, Carlisle 8

Division VI=

Region 21=

Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Brookfield 14

Mogadore 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7

New Middletown Spring. 41, Creston Norwayne 13

Region 22=

Archbold 42, Collins Western Reserve 7

Ashland Crestview 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14

Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0

Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Nelsonville-York 6

Region 24=

Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14

Coldwater 49, Cin. Deer Park 7

Harrod Allen E. 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Mechanicsburg 31, Jamestown Greeneview 21

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 61, Independence 7

Lucas 37, Malvern 0

Warren JFK 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 28

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Region 27=

Howard E. Knox 35, Glouster Trimble 28

Newark Cath. 42, Caldwell 7

Shadyside 20, Waterford 13

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Loramie 6

St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0

