Saturday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships
|State Semfinal
Division III
Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0
Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Division IV
Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1
Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0
