Saturday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semfinal

Division III

Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0

Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Division IV

Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1

Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0

