Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 55, Lima Perry 45
Arcadia 49, Kansas Lakota 41
Arcanum 45, Versailles 40
Arlington 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Lakeside Danbury 28
Berlin Hiland 99, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Belmont Union Local 44
Bishop Fenwick 53, Hamilton Badin 47
Caledonia River Valley 61, Galion 28
Can. Glenoak 57, Can. McKinley 36
Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Massillon Tuslaw 43
Castalia Margaretta 72, Huron 27
Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Mariemont 24
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 71, Parma Padua 54
Cle. St. Joseph 56, Chardon 50
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Oak Hill 39
Copley 48, Medina Buckeye 38
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 43
Delphos St. John's 73, Convoy Crestview 69
Dresden Tri-Valley 61, Zanesville Maysville 49
Felicity-Franklin 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Lima Sr. 30
Ft. Loramie 43, Anna 19
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 27
Hicksville 53, Defiance 45
Independence 58, Akr. Coventry 35
Jay Co., Ind. 39, Ft. Recovery 31
Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 50
Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 41
Massillon Perry 57, Canfield 50
Mayfield 48, Burton Berkshire 34
Milan Edison 51, Oak Harbor 43, OT
New Boston Glenwood 57, Chesapeake 52
New Concord John Glenn 34, Philo 31
New Knoxville 53, St. Marys Memorial 35
Newark 64, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 39
Old Fort 52, Fremont St. Joseph 34
Orwell Grand Valley 62, Middlefield Cardinal 33
Ottoville 44, Bluffton 36
Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Parma 38
Richfield Revere 43, Barberton 34
Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Sidney Lehman 46, Day. Northridge 24
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Kettering Alter 41
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, N. Royalton 23
Thornville Sheridan 76, Warsaw River View 27
Tipp City Bethel 48, Southeastern 29
Toronto 52, Rayland Buckeye 37
Trenton Edgewood 55, Loveland 51, OT
Waverly 54, Jackson 35
Williamsport Westfall 47, Circleville Logan Elm 45
Wooster Triway 58, Ashland 38
TRC Girls Preview=
Casstown Miami E. 45, Milton-Union 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville N., ccd.
Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.
Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/