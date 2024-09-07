Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 hours ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Athens 42, Marietta 21

Beaver Eastern 33, Southeastern 8

Boyle Co., Ky. 38, St. Edward (OH) 21

Can. South 20, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Chillicothe Unioto 20, Waverly 14

Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cin. College Prep. 38, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Day. Dunbar 38

Cin. Shroder 44, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 12

Dawson-Bryant High School 39, Pomeroy Meigs 34

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 26

Greenup Co., Ky. 37, Portsmouth 26

Hamilton New Miami 32, Franklin Middletown Christian 21

Ironton 63, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 7

Ironton Rock Hill 41, Oak Hill 38

Jackson 28, Wheelersburg 24

Lakeside Danbury 30, Fremont St. Joseph 18

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 31, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16

Leavittsburg LaBrae 17, Warren JFK 14

Lexington 7, Ashland 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 25, Carey 7

McDermott Scioto NW 43, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Erie, Pa. 0

New Matamoras Frontier 39, Beallsville 0

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 33, Gallipolis Gallia 28

Sidney Lehman 21, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Tiffin Calvert 10, Norwalk St Paul 6

Vincent Warren 17, Logan 7

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Circleville Logan Elm 20

Waterford 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27, Bidwell River Valley 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Oxford at odds with historic buildings vs. development
2
Marshall School in Hamilton to host a Forbes Summit service day
3
‘I never know how I’m going to wake up:’ Lebanon woman details long...
4
Middletown teacher finishes second in Mrs. America pageant
5
Walk to Remember: Butler County suicide prevention group connecting...