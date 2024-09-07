Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Athens 42, Marietta 21
Beaver Eastern 33, Southeastern 8
Boyle Co., Ky. 38, St. Edward (OH) 21
Can. South 20, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Chillicothe Unioto 20, Waverly 14
Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. College Prep. 38, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Day. Dunbar 38
Cin. Shroder 44, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 12
Dawson-Bryant High School 39, Pomeroy Meigs 34
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 26
Greenup Co., Ky. 37, Portsmouth 26
Hamilton New Miami 32, Franklin Middletown Christian 21
Ironton 63, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 7
Ironton Rock Hill 41, Oak Hill 38
Jackson 28, Wheelersburg 24
Lakeside Danbury 30, Fremont St. Joseph 18
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 31, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16
Leavittsburg LaBrae 17, Warren JFK 14
Lexington 7, Ashland 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 25, Carey 7
McDermott Scioto NW 43, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Erie, Pa. 0
New Matamoras Frontier 39, Beallsville 0
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 33, Gallipolis Gallia 28
Sidney Lehman 21, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Tiffin Calvert 10, Norwalk St Paul 6
Vincent Warren 17, Logan 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Circleville Logan Elm 20
Waterford 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 7
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 27, Bidwell River Valley 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/