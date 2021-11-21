Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
W. Jefferson 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 14
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 15
Region 18=
Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Elyria Cath. 6
Region 19=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17
Region 20=
Versailles 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
New Middletown Spring. 43, Mogadore 27
Region 22=
Carey 31, Liberty Center 7
Region 24=
Coldwater 49, Harrod Allen E. 7
Division VII=
Region 25=
Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 26
Region 27=
Newark Cath. 35, Shadyside 20
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
