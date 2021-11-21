journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

W. Jefferson 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 14

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 15

Region 18=

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Elyria Cath. 6

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17

Region 20=

Versailles 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

New Middletown Spring. 43, Mogadore 27

Region 22=

Carey 31, Liberty Center 7

Region 24=

Coldwater 49, Harrod Allen E. 7

Division VII=

Region 25=

Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 35, Shadyside 20

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
Butler County officials balk at Liberty Center tax break, development...
4
National Adoption Day: Butler County finalizes 5 new forever families
5
Hamilton council says no to gas station near Hamilton Freshman School
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top