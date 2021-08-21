journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel-Tate 20, Cin. College Prep. 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 6

Hunting Valley University 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23

Landmark Christian 40, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 22

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29, W. Unity Hilltop 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown approves $50K grant for design of possible renovated, new...
2
PHOTOS: Must-see images of Bald Eagles spotted around Butler County
3
Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along...
4
Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA
5
‘We don’t expect anything to be easy’: West Side looks forward after...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top