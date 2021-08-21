Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel-Tate 20, Cin. College Prep. 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 6
Hunting Valley University 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Landmark Christian 40, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 22
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29, W. Unity Hilltop 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Middletown approves $50K grant for design of possible renovated, new...
2
PHOTOS: Must-see images of Bald Eagles spotted around Butler County
3
Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along...
4
Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA
5
‘We don’t expect anything to be easy’: West Side looks forward after...