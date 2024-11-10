Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Sandusky St. Mary 41, Southington Chalker 6
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division VII=
Region 26=
Delphos St John's 27, Tiffin Calvert 0
Region 27=
Corning Miller 36, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Large fire on east side of Hamilton involved stacked pallets
2
Some homeowners going without insurance due to soaring cost
3
Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during...
4
Butler Tech’s $2M welding lab will help train students for in-demand...
5
Coolants Plus in Hamilton to build new facility on Symmes Road