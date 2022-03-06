Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Final=

Division I=

Mason 43, Mt. Notre Dame 41

Massillon Jackson 38, Cle. St. Joseph 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 38, Tol. Start 35

Division III=

Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Warrensville Hts. 43

Belmont Union Local 69, Proctorville Fairland 67

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Division IV=

Cin. Country Day 54, New Madison Tri-Village 44

New Knoxville 49, Tol. Christian 43

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Dalton 32

Waterford 40, Glouster Trimble 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

