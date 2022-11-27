Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60
Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53
Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
