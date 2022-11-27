journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41

Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60

Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53

Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top