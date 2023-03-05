Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, OT
Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43
Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37
Region 3=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39
Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48
Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43
Region 4=
Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39
Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44
Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36
Division II=
Region 5=
Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68
Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36
Region 6=
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45
Rossford 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34
Sandusky 75, Lexington 67
Van Wert 69, Defiance 43
Region 7=
Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47
Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54
Zanesville Maysville 71, E. Liverpool 52
Division III=
Region 10=
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/