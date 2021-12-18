Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Gates Mills Hawken 55
Bishop Ready 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Painesville Harvey 58, OT
Howard E. Knox 61, Granville Christian 47
Lorain Clearview 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 46
Upper Sandusky 53, Bucyrus 29
Utica 59, Newark Cath. 38
Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Nashville-based Eagles tribute band set to play in Fairfield next month
4
City of Hamilton to honor The Cunningham Sisters this weekend
5
Bengals great Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school kids to shopping...