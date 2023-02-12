X
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59

Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58

Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38

Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33

