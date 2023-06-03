Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
State Final
Austintown Fitch 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1
Division II
Tallmadge 8, Canfield 0
Division III
Wheelersburg 6, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
In Other News
1
$1M bond set for man charged in road-rage shooting of prominent...
2
West Chester 200th celebration continues today with kick off of Keehner...
3
Hamilton wants to add more sidewalks on 2 heavily traveled roads
4
State highway in Hamilton to be closed for 5 days
5
Hamilton Pride festival today at Marcum Park