Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 53, Hicksville 41
Bowling Green 41, Lima Sr. 39
Cin. Christian 51, Day. Dunbar 31
Cin. Purcell Marian 72, Rocky River Magnificat 59
Cle. John Marshall 49, Akr. Elms 36
Convoy Crestview 51, Ottoville 29
Edon 43, Pioneer N. Central 6
Findlay 57, Elida 25
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Cin. Sycamore 30
Hamilton Ross 45, Loveland 30
Lancaster 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44
Mason 59, Lebanon 51
Milton-Union 57, Bradford 24
Minford 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 42
Proctorville Fairland 66, Day. Carroll 59
Reading 62, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Seton 55, Morrow Little Miami 51
Shaker Hts. 42, Cle. VASJ 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
