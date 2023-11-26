Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 53, Hicksville 41

Bowling Green 41, Lima Sr. 39

Cin. Christian 51, Day. Dunbar 31

Cin. Purcell Marian 72, Rocky River Magnificat 59

Cle. John Marshall 49, Akr. Elms 36

Convoy Crestview 51, Ottoville 29

Edon 43, Pioneer N. Central 6

Findlay 57, Elida 25

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Cin. Sycamore 30

Hamilton Ross 45, Loveland 30

Lancaster 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

Mason 59, Lebanon 51

Milton-Union 57, Bradford 24

Minford 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 42

Proctorville Fairland 66, Day. Carroll 59

Reading 62, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Seton 55, Morrow Little Miami 51

Shaker Hts. 42, Cle. VASJ 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

