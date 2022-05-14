journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II

Belmont Union Local 14, Zanesville 5

East Liverpool 10, Lisbon Beaver 0

McArthur Vinton County 3, Circleville Logan Elm 2

Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Zanesville Maysville 2

Warsaw River View 12, Minerva 8

Wintersville Indian Creek 13, Uhrichsville Claymont 10

Division IV
Region 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 6, Beaver Eastern 0

Berlin Hiland 25, Beallsville 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 13, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7, suspended to resume May 16, 6:00 PM

Caldwell 5, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Glouster Trimble 14, Corning Miller 2

Malvern 10, Zanesville Rosecrans 4

New Matamoras Frontier 5, Hannibal River 2

Peebles 10, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Portsmouth Clay 9, Crown City S. Gallia 5

Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, New Boston Glenwood 0

Sarasville Shenandoah 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2

Shadyside 3, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Totonto 16, Bridgeport 0

Waterford 10, Latham Western 0

In Other News
1
Butler County Land Bank adds another township
2
Relative’s death from nursing shortage spurs mother of four to earn...
3
Christian Brothers Automotive wants to expand into Fairfield Twp.
4
Former Fenwick HS Principal James J. O’Connor was leader during...
5
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top