Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 54, Salem 45
Amherst Steele 57, Berea-Midpark 33
Bay Village Bay 43, Fairview 32
Berlin Hiland 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 25
Carlisle 38, Franklin 30
Cin. Princeton 68, Cin. Colerain 48
Collins Western Reserve 38, Greenwich S. Cent. 29
Columbiana Crestview 59, Minerva 24
Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 30
Doylestown Chippewa 48, Independence 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 45
Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Vienna Mathews 15
Grafton Midview 36, Avon Lake 32
Green 44, Massillon Perry 36
Greenville 49, Piqua 23
Lima Perry 48, Kenton 40
Malvern 61, Louisville Aquinas 27
Marysville 48, Grove City 35
Mason 66, Middletown 24
Middletown Madison Senior 34, Brookville 30
Mt. Gilead 44, Fredericktown 32
New Lexington 63, Coshocton 27
Norwalk 58, Huron 39
Philo 53, Warsaw River View 40
Springboro 51, Centerville 44
St. Henry 76, Ansonia 48
Upper Sandusky 55, Bucyrus 26
Vincent Warren 64, Cambridge 9
W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Cin. Sycamore 34
Warren Howland 54, Alliance 48
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Caldwell 28
Youngs. Boardman 47, Girard 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/