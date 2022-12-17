journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 54, Salem 45

Amherst Steele 57, Berea-Midpark 33

Bay Village Bay 43, Fairview 32

Berlin Hiland 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 25

Carlisle 38, Franklin 30

Cin. Princeton 68, Cin. Colerain 48

Collins Western Reserve 38, Greenwich S. Cent. 29

Columbiana Crestview 59, Minerva 24

Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 30

Doylestown Chippewa 48, Independence 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 45

Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Vienna Mathews 15

Grafton Midview 36, Avon Lake 32

Green 44, Massillon Perry 36

Greenville 49, Piqua 23

Lima Perry 48, Kenton 40

Malvern 61, Louisville Aquinas 27

Marysville 48, Grove City 35

Mason 66, Middletown 24

Middletown Madison Senior 34, Brookville 30

Mt. Gilead 44, Fredericktown 32

New Lexington 63, Coshocton 27

Norwalk 58, Huron 39

Philo 53, Warsaw River View 40

Springboro 51, Centerville 44

St. Henry 76, Ansonia 48

Upper Sandusky 55, Bucyrus 26

Vincent Warren 64, Cambridge 9

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Cin. Sycamore 34

Warren Howland 54, Alliance 48

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Caldwell 28

Youngs. Boardman 47, Girard 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

