Saturday's Scores

news | Updated 20 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 36, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Danville 88, Coshocton 44

Massillon Perry 59, Navarre Fairless 52

Piketon 36, Latham Western 19

W. Jefferson 46, Heath 37

Wooster Triway 50, Dalton 42

Tip-Off Classic=

Felicity-Franklin 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Washington C.H., ppd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Youngs. East, ccd.

Hubbard vs. Leetonia, ccd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Vanlue, ppd.

Navarre Fairless vs. Alliance, ppd.

Rocky River vs. Mayfield, ccd.

Sidney Fairlawn vs. Covington, ppd.

Wooster vs. Massillon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

