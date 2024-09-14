Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 14, Akr. Buchtel 7
Bluffton 52, Delphos Jefferson 7
Bridgeport 44, Vienna Mathews 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 21, Cin. Moeller 14, OT
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22, Akr. Garfield 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 34, Cle. Collinwood 0
Gabriel Richard Catholic, Mich. 38, Morral Ridgedale 6
Hunting Valley University 26, Garfield Hts. 19
Huron 49, Day. Dunbar 14
Northwood 37, Erie-Mason, Mich. 8
Perry 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
St. Edward (OH) 24, Cin. Elder 17
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13, Ashtabula St John 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton Rotary celebrates longtime members’ golden anniversaries
2
New sports bar opened at The Waterford Fairfield
3
Report cards shows improvements in area schools, some still lagging
4
Hamilton wants to improve water flow in eastern part of city
5
Middletown Schools join NFL, state program to fight absenteeism