Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

Ansonia 51, Union City, Ind. 41

Beaver Eastern 70, Latham Western 39

Botkins 75, Lima Central Catholic 52

Bridgeport 45, Hannibal River 40

Campbell Memorial 51, Sebring McKinley 8

Can. South 52, Akr. Coventry 38

Chardon NDCL 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 46

Chillicothe Huntington 68, Ross County Christian 62

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Centennial 51

Cols. Bishop Watterson 83, Genoa Christian 42

Hilliard Darby 65, New Albany 60

Howard E. Knox 54, Johnstown Northridge 39

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Lucasville Valley 56

Lexington 70, Newark Licking Valley 61

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 57, Cin. Moeller 50

Mansfield Christian 52, Bucyrus 31

Milford Christian 60, Scioto Christian 25

N. Can. Hoover 59, Akr. Hoban 58

Painesville Harvey 68, Geneva 60

Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48

Sunbury Big Walnut 90, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Westerville N. 69, Lima Senior 66

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Marion Harding High School 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

