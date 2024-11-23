Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berea-Midpark 59, Euclid 26

Bryan 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 50, Dalton 45

Cle. Hay 39, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Columbus Grove 60, Lima Shawnee 10

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Oberlin 32

Day. Oakwood 52, Milton-Union 45

Delphos Jefferson 47, Delphos St John's 36

Fairfield Christian 63, Corning Miller 19

Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Perry 44

Green 70, Solon 33

Houston 55, Sidney Lehman 35

Hudson 55, Austintown-Fitch 40

Kettering Alter 57, Cols. Africentric 46

Kirtland 43, Cle. VASJ 40

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, DeGraff Riverside 36

Lima 61, Trotwood-Madison 38

London 56, Whitehall-Yearling 35

Loudonville 32, Wooster Triway 22

Lowellville 48, Bristol 39

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Burton Berkshire 34

Malvern 47, Coshocton 15

Milford (OH) 38, Day. Carroll 33

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, Troy 26

New London 51, Huron 42

New Philadelphia 42, Zanesville 24

Richmond Hts. 45, Shaker Hts. 37

Sandusky 59, Lorain 42

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 41, Chardon NDCL 31

St. Henry (OH) 49, Ansonia 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37

Tallmadge 57, Youngs. Boardman 47

Thornville Sheridan 51, Frankfort Adena 28

Vanlue 31, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27

Warsaw River View 42, Sugarcreek Garaway 18

West 41, Tol. Waite 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. extends moratorium on recreational marijuana...
2
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
3
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead