journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 48, Akron Garfield 0

Bellaire 8, Belmont Union Local 7

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cin. St. Xavier 21

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 31, Cin. La Salle 21

Hunting Valley University 39, Warrensville Hts. 8

Lakewood St. Edward 6, Cin. Moeller 0

Maple Hts. 36, Shaker Hts. 21

Morenci, Mich. 60, Sandusky St. Mary 16

Steubenville 28, Youngs. Mooney 7

Tekonsha, Mich. 30, Holgate 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Staffing at local hospitals largely influenced by pandemic’s impact
2
Officials consider programs to help Butler County’s seniors with...
3
Lakota’s Cyber Academy training future cyber security warriors
4
City moves forward with plans to replace Lindenwald fire station
5
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chip packs recalled
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top