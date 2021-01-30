X

Saturday's Scores

news | 45 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 45, Russia 42

Avon 53, Grafton Midview 50

Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 43

Bellevue 49, Sandusky Perkins 47

Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47

Brooklyn 68, Richmond Hts. 37

Bryan 62, Bowling Green 9

Carlisle 41, New Lebanon Dixie 24

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Eastlake North 39

Chardon 45, Painesville Riverside 41

Chardon NDCL 37, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43

Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Day. Meadowdale 21

Defiance Ayersville 34, Pioneer N. Central 31

Edon 46, Edgerton 24

Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 49, OT

Geneva 48, Painesville Harvey 39

Germantown Valley View 60, Eaton 29

Greenfield McClain 44, Waverly 23

Greenville 38, Fairborn 37

Haviland Wayne Trace 43, Miller City 31

Huron 40, Lakeside Danbury 36

Kalida 66, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Kettering Alter 31, Beavercreek 27

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Princeton 51

Lorain Clearview 41, LaGrange Keystone 31

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Mayfield 27

McArthur Vinton County 63, Bidwell River Valley 34

Metamora Evergreen 56, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Mt. Vernon 21

Napoleon 49, Berlin Hiland 44

New Bremen 57, Celina 39

Ontario 57, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 35

Paulding 73, Continental 39

Peebles 62, Proctorville Fairland 57

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 31

Richmond Edison 59, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Rocky River 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Salineville Southern 51, Bridgeport 22

Sidney Lehman 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Spencerville 47, Elida 25

Spring. Shawnee 48, Coldwater 42

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Twinsburg 27

Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 36

Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Sidney 20

Tol. Christian 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40

Trotwood-Madison 41, Casstown Miami E. 25

Troy Christian 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Colerain 36

Wapakoneta 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 23

Warrensville Hts. 79, Shaker Hts. 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 44

Wauseon 40, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 23

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 42

Willoughby S. 51, Madison 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, St. Clairsville 36

Zanesville Maysville 71, New Concord John Glenn 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

