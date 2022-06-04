Saturday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
West Chester Lakota West 9, Holland Springfield 2
Wooster Triway 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 1
Strasburg-Franklin 3, Van Wert Lincolnview 2
