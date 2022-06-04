BreakingNews
Lakota West softball wins Division I state championship with 9-2 win against Holland Springfield
journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
State Final
Division I

West Chester Lakota West 9, Holland Springfield 2

Division II

Wooster Triway 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 1

Division IV

Strasburg-Franklin 3, Van Wert Lincolnview 2

In Other News
1
Lakota West softball wins Division I state championship with 9-2 win...
2
UPDATE: Missing Springfield man is safe, returned home
3
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
4
Here are the Butler County projects sharing $4.5M of the state capital...
5
After 2 years, North B Street in Hamilton finally reopens
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top