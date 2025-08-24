Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 38, Cols. Crusaders 13

Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Hamilton New Miami 0

Cin. Moeller 41, Cin. Princeton 20

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Ashtabula St John 14

Youngs. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

