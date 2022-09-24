Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 26, Akr. Ellet 6
Akron Garfield 20, Akr. Firestone 14, 2OT
Bellaire 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Cin. Withrow 17, Cin. Taft 14
Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Independence 6
Hunting Valley University 28, Gates Mills Gilmour 20
Lakewood St. Edward 37, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
