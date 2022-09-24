journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 26, Akr. Ellet 6

Akron Garfield 20, Akr. Firestone 14, 2OT

Bellaire 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Cin. Withrow 17, Cin. Taft 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Independence 6

Hunting Valley University 28, Gates Mills Gilmour 20

Lakewood St. Edward 37, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

