journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Crossroads Christian Academy, Ill. 41, Landmark Christian 7

Franklin Middletown Christian 46, Calumet Christian, Ind. 0

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Region 23=

First Round=

Bellaire 54, Galion Northmor 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
2
Pike County murder trial: Jake Wagner, brother of defendant, finishes...
3
Hamilton approves 5-year increase in water, wastewater rates
4
Local, state leaders gather to address K-12 teacher shortage
5
I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top