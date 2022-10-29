Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Crossroads Christian Academy, Ill. 41, Landmark Christian 7
Franklin Middletown Christian 46, Calumet Christian, Ind. 0
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division VI=
Region 23=
First Round=
Bellaire 54, Galion Northmor 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
2
Pike County murder trial: Jake Wagner, brother of defendant, finishes...
3
Hamilton approves 5-year increase in water, wastewater rates
4
Local, state leaders gather to address K-12 teacher shortage
5
I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to...