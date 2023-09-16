Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39
Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31
Delphos St. John's 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT
Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20
Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton Hospitality Week schedule: Saturday’s theme is ‘Shop, Play and...
2
Corn Stand Jam event to raise mental health awareness features lineup...
3
Great American Bike Rally this weekend to include Boys & Girls Club...
4
Judge grants preliminary injunction in lawsuit over Cincinnati gun...
5
49 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties