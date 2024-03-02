Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Canal Winchester 53
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 59, Kings Mills Kings 39
Mason 55, Centerville 39
Division II=
Region 5=
Gates Mills Gilmour 52, Aurora 39
Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Beloit W. Branch 39
Region 7=
Carrollton 66, Steubenville 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 38
Division III=
Region 10=
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Delphos Jefferson 45
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Belmont Union Local 23
Portsmouth 54, Minford 17
Portsmouth W. 47, Stewart Federal Hocking 25
Seaman N. Adams 47, South Point 27
Region 12=
Kettering Alter 54, Cin. Madeira 24
Versailles 38, Norwood 31
Division IV=
Region 13=
Loudonville 61, Mogadore 44
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 62, Hannibal River 44
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 69, Fayetteville-Perry 17
Russia 36, Botkins 34
Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Legacy Christian 46
