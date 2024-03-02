Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Canal Winchester 53

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 59, Kings Mills Kings 39

Mason 55, Centerville 39

Division II=

Region 5=

Gates Mills Gilmour 52, Aurora 39

Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Beloit W. Branch 39

Region 7=

Carrollton 66, Steubenville 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 38

Division III=

Region 10=

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Delphos Jefferson 45

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Belmont Union Local 23

Portsmouth 54, Minford 17

Portsmouth W. 47, Stewart Federal Hocking 25

Seaman N. Adams 47, South Point 27

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 54, Cin. Madeira 24

Versailles 38, Norwood 31

Division IV=

Region 13=

Loudonville 61, Mogadore 44

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 62, Hannibal River 44

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 69, Fayetteville-Perry 17

Russia 36, Botkins 34

Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Legacy Christian 46

