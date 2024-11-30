Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 66, Newark 61
Cin. Aiken 80, Beavercreek 65
Cin. Summit 65, Canal Winchester Harvest 54
Cin. Wyoming 57, Hilliard Bradley 41
Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cin. Western Hills 58
Groveport-Madison 72, Columbus South 38
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Cols. Africentric 53
Lyndhurst Brush 46, Cle. Benedictine 43
Medina 70, Rocky River 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
