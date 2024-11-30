Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 66, Newark 61

Cin. Aiken 80, Beavercreek 65

Cin. Summit 65, Canal Winchester Harvest 54

Cin. Wyoming 57, Hilliard Bradley 41

Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cin. Western Hills 58

Groveport-Madison 72, Columbus South 38

Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Cols. Africentric 53

Lyndhurst Brush 46, Cle. Benedictine 43

Medina 70, Rocky River 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
New programs help Miami U earn world top-10 business school ranking
2
Middletown Santa Parade scheduled for Saturday on Central Avenue
3
Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties
4
Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good...
5
5 questions with Fenwick High School’s first president