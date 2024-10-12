Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6
Akr. Firestone 13, Akr. East 12
Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Summit 14
Cin. Withrow 21, Cin. Aiken 12
St. Edward (OH) 22, Clarkson, Ontario 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. agrees to contract with dispatch workers
2
Latest Ross schools Hall of Fame class honors those in community
3
Butler County School recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon School
4
Hamilton Dog Training Club celebrates 70 years with weekend event
5
One nonprofit is making 3,750 flags for BLINK — and trying to change...