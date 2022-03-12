Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Regional Final=
Division I=
Cle. St. Ignatius 74, Lima Sr. 58
Lakewood St. Edward 63, Akr. Hoban 46
Division II=
Gates Mills Gilmour 62, St. Marys Memorial 35
Kettering Alter 62, Cin. Woodward 49
STVM 61, Louisville 21
Waverly 46, Heath 45
Division III=
Cols. Africentric 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
