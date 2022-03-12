Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Final=

Division I=

Cle. St. Ignatius 74, Lima Sr. 58

Lakewood St. Edward 63, Akr. Hoban 46

Division II=

Gates Mills Gilmour 62, St. Marys Memorial 35

Kettering Alter 62, Cin. Woodward 49

STVM 61, Louisville 21

Waverly 46, Heath 45

Division III=

Cols. Africentric 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

