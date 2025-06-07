Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Regional Final=

Bloomdale Elmwood 8, Metamora Evergreen 1

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

