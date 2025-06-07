Saturday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division VI=
Regional Final=
Bloomdale Elmwood 8, Metamora Evergreen 1
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
