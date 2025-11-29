Breaking: No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 15-ranked Michigan 27-9, sets up game with No. 2 Indiana for B10 title

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berea-Midpark 81, Cin. Gamble Montessori 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, McConnelsville Morgan 39

Columbus South 70, Cols. Mifflin 65

Gates Mills Hawken 75, Richmond Hts. 57

Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Cols. Beechcroft 50

Indpls Ritter, Ind. 51, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
2
Bigger ‘Jingle Mingle’ holiday networking event coming to Liberty...
3
Middletown cyberattack fallout: Thousands of residents sign petition...
4
Financial transparency: Fairfield Schools experiment with info videos
5
Where to shop small in Butler County this Small Business Saturday