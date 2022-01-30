Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 48, Cols. St. Charles 35
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Bellaire 46
Centerville 63, Cin. Moeller 35
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Youngs. Mooney 44
Huron 55, Vermilion 36
Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 60
Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Adams 28
Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 23
Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Lynchburg-Clay 61
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Sandusky Perkins 46, Oak Harbor 44
Southington Chalker 60, Mantua Crestwood 26
Westlake 83, Chardon NDCL 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. St. Charles vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Jan 29th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
