Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 70, Avon 63

Beloit W. Branch 73, Minerva 61

Bryan 49, Van Wert 40

Centerville 50, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Kirtland 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 49

Lewis Center Olentangy 84, Creston Norwayne 58

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 48

New Lexington 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 50

Poland Seminary 47, Girard 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Passport to Tomorrow ‘eroding walls’ to let students out, business...
2
48 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
Performing Arts Academy presenting ‘The Sound of Music’
4
Asian Cuisine Week to feature dishes from more than 50 Cincy area...
5
BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY: Seraph by the River draws customers seeking...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top