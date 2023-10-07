Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 14, Akr. Buchtel 11

Akr. Ellet 27, Akron Garfield 12

Bellaire 31, E. Liverpool 14

Cin. Moeller 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 7

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 28, Cle. Benedictine 6

Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 0

Warren JFK 45, Louisville Aquinas 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

