Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 14, Akr. Buchtel 11
Akr. Ellet 27, Akron Garfield 12
Bellaire 31, E. Liverpool 14
Cin. Moeller 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 7
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 28, Cle. Benedictine 6
Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 0
Warren JFK 45, Louisville Aquinas 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Ohio subsidy for huge tax bills unlikely
2
19 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
How to submit letters to the editor of the Journal-News in Butler...
4
Butler County United Way decides which groups, programs will get piece...
5
State of the City: Hamilton’s ‘Main Street is really turning into one...