Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 66, Dola Hardin Northern 26

Ashville Teays Valley 40, Cols. DeSales 30

Beavercreek 63, Clayton Northmont 27

Berlin Hiland 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Chardon NDCL 35, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30

Crooksville 49, Coshocton 16

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 33

Day. Chaminade Julienne 40, New Madison Tri-Village 38

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Zanesville Maysville 19

Elyria Cath. 64, N. Olmsted 36

Fairfield 68, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64

Ft. Loramie 50, Minster 47

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 23

Green 58, N. Can. Hoover 42

Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Collins Western Reserve 34

Hamilton 47, Cin. Colerain 38

Hamilton Ross 55, Monroe 45

Jamestown Greeneview 48, W. Jefferson 34

Lakeside Danbury 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 16

Legacy Christian 69, Bradford 32

Mansfield Christian 61, Crestline 27

Massillon Perry 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 28

McComb 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 52

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49, Pandora-Gilboa 37

Middletown Madison Senior 57, Germantown Valley View 37

Miller City 52, Holgate 18

Montpelier 48, Paulding 41

New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Tol. Christian 42

St. Henry 61, Ansonia 26

Strasburg-Franklin 70, Malvern 28

Warren Howland 76, Chardon 42

Waterford 45, Worthington Christian 29

Waverly 62, Gallipolis Gallia 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown cops, community bring Christmas spirit to kids in need
2
Butler Tech opens more spots for sophomores: ‘We can reach more...
3
New Latin American inspired restaurant opens in West Chester: ‘Nothing...
4
First Financial Bank supports Hamilton groups with $200K in donations
5
Man arrested for shooting Sunday at Middletown apartment complex
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top