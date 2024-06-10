Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
X

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Final

Division I

Mason 8, Twinsburg 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 3, Hamilton Badin 2

Division III

Heath 3, Millbury Lake 1

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 3, Fort Recovery 2

In Other News
1
Pyramid Hill unveils summer schedule packed with programs and events
2
Retiring ODW executive to be first inductee in Hamilton Business Hall...
3
Liberty Twp. promotes and hires employees for fire department
4
McCrabb: ‘It’s a crapshoot,’ ex-Middletown resident says about horse...
5
Badin High School’s first stadium rises from summer break dust
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top