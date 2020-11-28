Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33
Ansonia 46, Yellow Springs 33
Antwerp 71, Paulding 33
Bradford 58, Houston 36
Caledonia River Valley 70, Bellville Clear Fork 54
Carrollton 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
Casstown Miami E. 47, W. Liberty-Salem 34
Castalia Margaretta 60, Bellevue 55, OT
Celina 53, Versailles 43
Cin. Moeller 81, Cin. Walnut Hills 64
Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52
Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 23
Convoy Crestview 55, Miller City 45
Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Akr. Hoban 67
Defiance 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47
Fayetteville-Perry 49, Bethel-Tate 48
Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 52
Ft. Jennings 59, Ada 40
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 80, Cin. Woodward 67
Kalida 62, Arlington 55
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Mayfield 67
Marion Pleasant 61, Galion Northmor 44
Millbury Lake 52, Northwood 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Akr. Manchester 54
Minster 63, Spencerville 27
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Collins Western Reserve 39
Pettisville 39, Delta 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Athens 44
Ravenna SE 53, Mogadore Field 44
S. Webster 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42
Salem 51, Heartland Christian 38
Southeastern 61, Latham Western 50
St. Henry 47, Russia 36
St. Marys Memorial 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49
Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 57
Zanesville 72, Marietta 67, OT
Elida Tip-Off Classic=
Championship=
Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Cent. Cath. 37
Consolation=
Lima Bath 57, Elida 46
Gene Ford Tipoff Classic=
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Cambridge 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Avon Lake, ccd.
Can. Glenoak vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.
Chillicothe Huntington vs. Minford, ccd.
Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.
Cin. Christian vs. Hamilton Badin, ppd.
Columbia Station Columbia vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. N. Can. Hoover, ccd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.
Girard vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.
Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
Kent Roosevelt vs. Akr. Springfield, ppd.
Lakewood St. Edward vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Mansfield St. Peter's vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Newark Licking Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.
Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Van Wert, ppd.
Vermilion vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Washington C.H., ccd.
