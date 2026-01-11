Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 67, Streetsboro 22

Apple Creek Waynedale 43, Ashland 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 45, Geneva 40

Avon 54, Amherst Steele 33

Avon Lake 73, N. Ridgeville 43

Bedford, Mich. 47, Tol. Rogers 33

Castalia Margaretta 57, Port Clinton 21

Chardon 48, Eastlake North 38

Cin. Oak Hills 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Coshocton 51, Bridgeport 36

Crooksville 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 35

Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Independence 19

Gibsonburg 62, Sandusky St. Mary 19

Hillsboro 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45

Kirtland 52, Wickliffe 17

London 67, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Anna 20

Marion Harding High School 53, Caledonia River Valley 32

Martins Ferry 77, Weir, W.Va. 19

Mayfield 64, Willoughby S. 51

New Philadelphia 52, Linsly, W.Va. 34

Ohio Deaf 48, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Va. 19

Orange 31, Painesville Harvey 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Ft. Loramie 45

Oxford Talawanda 52, Franklin 32

Painesville Riverside 42, Chagrin Falls Kenston 41

Pandora-Gilboa 51, Ft. Jennings 27

Pataskala Licking Hts. 40, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Proctorville Fairland 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 26

Sheffield Brookside 47, Lorain Clearview 28

Shelby 65, Sparta Highland 40

St. Henry (OH) 49, Spencerville 31

Tallmadge 38, Copley 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Greenville 31

Vermilion 50, Milan Edison 45

W. Jefferson 45, Spring. Cath. Cent. 26

Westtown, Pa. 85, Western Reserve Academy 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville Maysville 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

