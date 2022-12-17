Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Beachwood 85, Geneva 71
Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45
Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42
Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35
Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75
Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60
Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43
Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51
Defiance 61, Findlay 47
Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50
Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47
Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47
N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49
New Concord John Glenn 95, Marietta 73
Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45
Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=
Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59
Springfield Holiday Showcase=
E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48
The Alley Classic=
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/