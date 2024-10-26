Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 28, Akr. Garfield 26

Akr. Firestone 33, Akr. Ellet 6

Akr. Hoban 24, St. Edward (OH) 21

Cin. College Prep. 40, Day. Christian 9

Groveport-Madison 29, Canal Winchester 27

Massillon Washington 16, Can. McKinley 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Richmond Hts., ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

